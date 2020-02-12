Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Mother Writes ‘Thank You Letter’ to the Makers

Bigg Boss is a show filled with drama, emotions, and controversies. In its 13 seasons, Bigg Boss has never failed to surprise its audience. Incidents of fight between contestants and there families are not a rare thing on the show.

However, apart from fights and drama, viewers recently got to witness the “Thank You letter” to Bigg Boss from Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla’s mom.

Sidharth’s mom Rita recently penned down a note to Bigg Boss for everything her son has got from the show.

The letter, posted on Sidharth’s Instagram account, thanked Bigg Boss for introducing her to the untouched dimensions of her son.

She expressed gratitude for teaching her son to make chapatis, wash dishes, and cut vegetables.

She mentioned that being the youngest kid in the family, Sidharth has always been a protected child, adding that he would never let her go whenever he got ill.

She wrote that the show has taught him to be strong and remain tough in difficult times.

Sidharth’s mom also said that her son has learned to ignore things and became more patient in his life.

She lastly thanked Bigg Boss because of which her son got love and wishes of so many people.

She concluded the letter by saying that she is eagerly waiting to meet Sidharth on finale of Bigg Boss 13 and if he continues to receive love and support he might win the trophy as well.

