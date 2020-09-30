Himanshi Khurana, Who Tested Covid Positive, Rushed to Hospital After Her Health Deteriorated: Report

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning in Ludhiana. Himanshi had tested COVID positive on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital two days later, after a decrease in oxygen saturation, reported SpotboyE.

A source said that Himanshi was under home isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus but was rushed to the hospital when her condition deteriorated. She was moved from Chandigarh to Ludhiana via ambulance. The actress had taken to Instagram to inform her fans about being tested positive. In a text post, Himanshi had said that she tested Covid positive even after taking precautions. She said that she decided to take the test because she attended the farmers’ protest against the new farm bills. Considering that she was in a crowded place, she decided to take the Covid test before going for a shoot.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm bills, which have been passed in both the houses of the parliament. Many celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta have come out in support of the protesting farmers.

On the work front, Himanshi featured recently in a Punjabi song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar with boyfriend Asim Riaz. Himanshi also suffered from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and was reported to undergo an operation for the same earlier this month after her condition worsened.