Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover Returns as Gutthi, Leaves Salman Khan in Splits

Sunil Grover will be back in his most funny avatar of Gutthi for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover Returns as Gutthi, Leaves Salman Khan in Splits
Comedian Sunil Grover, adored for his character Gutthi on the Kapil Sharma show, is making a comeback on the silver screen. But there is a twist, this time the audience will see him next to Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13. Gutthi will make an appearance with Salman on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar.

The makers of the show took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news and shared a video where one can see Gutthi with a voice-over in the background, "Hum aaye hain is bagiya me, phool khile hain gulshan gulshan." In the 20-second-clip, Salman can be seen having a fun time with Gutthi.

Salman and Sunil Grover have earlier shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat. The Dabangg star had lauded Sunil Grover's performance earlier and called him "brilliant". Salman said Grover's acting reminded him that he got lucky and needs to work harder, Hindustan Times reported.

Salman had recently commented on reports that he is leaving Bigg Boss 13. "A part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out," Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying.

According to reports, filmmaker and talk show host Farah Khan might take over from Salman in Bigg Boss 13.

Salman Khan is busy these days with the release of Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20. Salman is also filming Radhe, which is likely to be released on Eid 2020.

