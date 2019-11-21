Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Says Sidharth Should Avoid Clash with Asim as He is Better, Stronger

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have created mayhem in Bigg Boss 13. The entire house is divided into two groups. One that supports Sidharth and the others in support of Asim. From the past two weeks, the two have engaged in aggressive fights and have been in a constant tussle.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla who was evicted recently, took to Twitter to write in support of Sidharth saying that he shouldn't be instigated by Asim. Reacting on their fights, he tweeted, "As a friend&co contestant,I had advised

@sidharth_shukla to stay calm¬ be instigated by those trying to ride on his popularity.He must avoid clashes with #AsimRiaz and not give into his aggression/instigation.#SidharthShukla you are a better stronger player than the latter (sic)."

"Support is something thats earned. #SiddhartShukla has a huge fan base which can’t be negated by paid PR/bought # trends. But when you’re locked inside the house it takes a toll physically/mentally & i do hope @sidharth_shukla listens to his rationale & trusts his supporters (sic), he added in another tweet.

The earlier fight between Asim and Shukla erupted when Asim gave up in Teen Rakshash task. Sidharth showed his disappointment towards Asim for giving up so easily in the captaincy task. On the other hand, Asim blamed Sidharth for not supporting him in the task and for leaving Vishal’s tunnel completely empty.

Since the inception of their fight, Twitter is divided into two teams supporting either of them. Each one's fan is trying to justify them and their fights with #JusticeforAsimRiaz and #Sidharth Shukla becoming the top trends on the micro blogging site.

On Tuesday's episode, during the captaincy task, the two again engaged in an argument, which turned violent by the end. A major fight erupts between best friends Sidharth and Asim over serving fruit to Shehnaz. The fight gets extremely ugly and other housemates also get involved. In a rage, Asim ends up pushing Sidharth.

