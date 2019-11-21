Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Says Sidharth Should Avoid Clash with Asim as He is Better, Stronger

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have created mayhem in Bigg Boss 13. From the past two weeks, the two have engaged in aggressive fights and have been in a constant tussle.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Says Sidharth Should Avoid Clash with Asim as He is Better, Stronger
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have created mayhem in Bigg Boss 13. From the past two weeks, the two have engaged in aggressive fights and have been in a constant tussle.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have created mayhem in Bigg Boss 13. The entire house is divided into two groups. One that supports Sidharth and the others in support of Asim. From the past two weeks, the two have engaged in aggressive fights and have been in a constant tussle.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla who was evicted recently, took to Twitter to write in support of Sidharth saying that he shouldn't be instigated by Asim. Reacting on their fights, he tweeted, "As a friend&co contestant,I had advised

@sidharth_shukla to stay calm¬ be instigated by those trying to ride on his popularity.He must avoid clashes with #AsimRiaz and not give into his aggression/instigation.#SidharthShukla you are a better stronger player than the latter (sic)."

"Support is something thats earned. #SiddhartShukla has a huge fan base which can’t be negated by paid PR/bought # trends. But when you’re locked inside the house it takes a toll physically/mentally & i do hope @sidharth_shukla listens to his rationale & trusts his supporters (sic), he added in another tweet.

The earlier fight between Asim and Shukla erupted when Asim gave up in Teen Rakshash task. Sidharth showed his disappointment towards Asim for giving up so easily in the captaincy task. On the other hand, Asim blamed Sidharth for not supporting him in the task and for leaving Vishal’s tunnel completely empty.

Since the inception of their fight, Twitter is divided into two teams supporting either of them. Each one's fan is trying to justify them and their fights with #JusticeforAsimRiaz and #Sidharth Shukla becoming the top trends on the micro blogging site.

On Tuesday's episode, during the captaincy task, the two again engaged in an argument, which turned violent by the end. A major fight erupts between best friends Sidharth and Asim over serving fruit to Shehnaz. The fight gets extremely ugly and other housemates also get involved. In a rage, Asim ends up pushing Sidharth.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram