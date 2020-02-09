Bigg Boss 13: Times When Contestants Got Embarrassed as Personal Lives Get Discussed on National TV

Season 13 of Bigg Boss was different from all its previous seasons. A major portion of the show run focused on love-angles inside the house which led to discussions of the contestants’ personal life as well. As Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale week, let’s take a look at the contestants who were left confused and embarrassed as their personal lives were discussed on national TV.

The first to face the wrath of this change in concept of the show was contestant Rashami Desai’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan. Arhaan had entered the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out. However, he made a re-entry inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. On his re-entry, he proposed to Rashami on the show. The actress did not accept his proposal but did confess her feelings to him.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when show’s host Salman Khan comes to evict one contestant from the Bigg Boss house, he revealed Arhaan's truth about his marriage and a child in real life. Salman said that he was doing so because Arhaan had proposed to Rashami on the show. He went on to talk about Arhaan's financial debts as well. It won't be wrong to say that this indeed helped Rashami to take her decision regarding Arhaan inside the show.

Another contestant whose personal life saw limelight in Bigg Boss 13 was Paras Chhabra. Paras is known for his bond with co-contestant and friend inside the Bigg Boss house-- Mahira Sharma. Paras' kisses and hugs to Mahira did not go down well with their family members also. During the family week, both Paras and Mahira were asked to abstain from kissing and hugging each other.

During that week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman told them that they were looking as 'more than friends'. He also talked bout Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri. He further revealed that Paras' clothes, shoes and perfumes are taken care off by his girlfriend. Though Paras did not deny any of the above said things about his girlfriend, he visibly wasn't happy with that discussion on national TV.

Third in this list is Asim Riaz, who caught feelings for Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. Himanshi had entered the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out. As she was already in a relationship with someone outside the house, Asim and Himanshi decided to stay friends. However, post her eviction from the show her nine year old relationship with boyfriend was ended and she came on the show to support Asim.

Apparently, Himanshi too caught feelings for Asim. Again, on Weekend Ka Vaar episode, show’s host Salman inquired about the fact if Asim had talked about his girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house with Himanshi. To which, Himanshi said that she knows everything about Asim. Salman added that if he finds out that Asim has not broken up with his girlfriend outside it won't be good for him.

