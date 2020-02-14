Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Lost His Cool on the Show

Bigg Boss 13 is at its final stage. The finale will be aired on Saturday, February 15. Six candidates - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashmi Desai - are in the fray for the Bigg Boss trophy, after eviction of Mahira Sharma from the show.

During the ongoing season, behaviour of several contestants irked Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss 13. There have been several occasions when the superstar lost his cool on the show.

Paras Chhabra

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman came down heavily on Paras after he raised his voice in front of him. The argument erupted after Khan made a revelation about Paras and shared what he had said to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house.

Paras asked the Dabangg actor not to raise unnecessary issues. After which Khan retorted, asking Paras to keep his voice down.

Rashami and Sidharth

Rashami, during an episode, talked about her fight with Sidharth. Telling her side of story to Salman, she said Sidharth kept calling her “aisi ladki” and even said that he could not take a girl like her to his home.

After listening to Rashami, Khan asked Sidharth the meaning of “aisi ladki” to which he replied that it meant a girl like Rashami who backbites about everyone. Things took an ugly turn after Rashami abused Sidharth, provoking him. Sidharth then warned Rashami against digging out the past. Owing to the verbal duel between Rashami and Sidharth, Salman lost his temper and asked them to speak about it outside the house.

Salman Khan pulled up contestants

Verbal and physical fight among housemates made Salman so angry that he pulled them up on the show. The superstar reprimanded Shefali Bagga, Paras Chhabra, and Siddhartha Dey for using inappropriate words against fellow contestants.

Khan said, “Wow, what a week it was! It was so much fun. You all have rocked the entire television industry and this has never happened in history.”

