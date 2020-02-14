Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Lost His Cool on the Show
During the ongoing season, behaviour of several contestants irked Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss 13.
During the ongoing season, behaviour of several contestants irked Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss 13.
Bigg Boss 13 is at its final stage. The finale will be aired on Saturday, February 15. Six candidates - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashmi Desai - are in the fray for the Bigg Boss trophy, after eviction of Mahira Sharma from the show.
During the ongoing season, behaviour of several contestants irked Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss 13. There have been several occasions when the superstar lost his cool on the show.
Paras Chhabra
In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman came down heavily on Paras after he raised his voice in front of him. The argument erupted after Khan made a revelation about Paras and shared what he had said to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house.
Paras asked the Dabangg actor not to raise unnecessary issues. After which Khan retorted, asking Paras to keep his voice down.
Rashami and Sidharth
Rashami, during an episode, talked about her fight with Sidharth. Telling her side of story to Salman, she said Sidharth kept calling her “aisi ladki” and even said that he could not take a girl like her to his home.
After listening to Rashami, Khan asked Sidharth the meaning of “aisi ladki” to which he replied that it meant a girl like Rashami who backbites about everyone. Things took an ugly turn after Rashami abused Sidharth, provoking him. Sidharth then warned Rashami against digging out the past. Owing to the verbal duel between Rashami and Sidharth, Salman lost his temper and asked them to speak about it outside the house.
Salman Khan pulled up contestants
Verbal and physical fight among housemates made Salman so angry that he pulled them up on the show. The superstar reprimanded Shefali Bagga, Paras Chhabra, and Siddhartha Dey for using inappropriate words against fellow contestants.
Khan said, “Wow, what a week it was! It was so much fun. You all have rocked the entire television industry and this has never happened in history.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: The Second Round of Love and Longing Disappoints Big Time
- Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala FC Beat Kryphsa in Thrilling Final to Win Maiden Title
- Love Aaj Kal Fails to Impress, Bigg Boss 13 Gears Up for Finale
- Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Indian Men Assure Themselves of Medal by Reaching Semis
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers