Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Tired of Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Locks Herself in Washroom

Angry Devoleena Bhattacharjee went on to say that Sidharth Shukla fights with everyone in the Bigg Boss house just to be in the limelight.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Tired of Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Locks Herself in Washroom
Angry Devoleena Bhattacharjee went on to say that Sidharth Shukla fights with everyone in the Bigg Boss house just to be in the limelight.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Sidharth Shukla picking up fight with everybody inside the house. It all starts, when Arhaan and Devoleena refuse to prepare a different breakfast for him.

Annoyed with Sidharth’s attitude, Khesari, Devoleena, Mahira, Paras and Rashami speak up against him and complain that he doesn’t work and just roams around in the house.

As the fight continues, Khesari request Sidharth to calm down and behave like a human. Sidharth congratulates him for being able recognize a human and shuts him with his sarcasm. On the other hand, Devoleena tries to sweet talk Sidharth and clam him down. However, he taunted her and and said to do drama in her serials.

Angry Devoleena goes on and says that Sidharth fights with everyone just to be in the limelight. He wants to portray himself as if everyone is targeting him and this becomes a mudda in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Later, disgusted with Sidharth’s attitude Devoleena goes to the washroom and starts crying. Rashami requests Devoleena to come out or at least to allow her inside the washroom. As she takes Rashami inside, Devoleena could be heard crying and abusing Sidharth. She even calls him names. She is more upset as the other housemates did not support her in her fight with Sidharth. Rashami tries to pacify her and calm her down.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has announced the captaincy task and the contestants have started to strategies their games. Who will be the new captain of the house?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram