Bigg Boss 13: Tired of Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Locks Herself in Washroom

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Sidharth Shukla picking up fight with everybody inside the house. It all starts, when Arhaan and Devoleena refuse to prepare a different breakfast for him.

Annoyed with Sidharth’s attitude, Khesari, Devoleena, Mahira, Paras and Rashami speak up against him and complain that he doesn’t work and just roams around in the house.

As the fight continues, Khesari request Sidharth to calm down and behave like a human. Sidharth congratulates him for being able recognize a human and shuts him with his sarcasm. On the other hand, Devoleena tries to sweet talk Sidharth and clam him down. However, he taunted her and and said to do drama in her serials.

Angry Devoleena goes on and says that Sidharth fights with everyone just to be in the limelight. He wants to portray himself as if everyone is targeting him and this becomes a mudda in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Later, disgusted with Sidharth’s attitude Devoleena goes to the washroom and starts crying. Rashami requests Devoleena to come out or at least to allow her inside the washroom. As she takes Rashami inside, Devoleena could be heard crying and abusing Sidharth. She even calls him names. She is more upset as the other housemates did not support her in her fight with Sidharth. Rashami tries to pacify her and calm her down.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has announced the captaincy task and the contestants have started to strategies their games. Who will be the new captain of the house?

