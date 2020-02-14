Bigg Boss 13: Top Winners from Past Seasons and What They are Doing Now

India is currently suffering from a nationwide fever of Bigg Boss. As the reality show is nearing the finale of its 13th season, one thing is for sure, the show ensures fame for the participants.

The finale of the Bigg Boss 13 will be broadcast on February 15 (Saturday) on Colors. The country will be eager to know who lifts the trophy among Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Let’s have a look at some of the most popular winners of Bigg Boss through the years.

Rahul Roy (2006)

Having shot to fame with Aashiqui in 1990, Rahul Roy failed to live up to his debut. He even tried his luck in production. He managed to win the first edition of Bigg Boss in 2006 and took home Rs 1 crore. He was last seen in a thriller movie A Thin Line in 2019.

Shweta Tiwari (2010)

Known to Indian households as Prerna for her role in the popular soap opera of the 2000s Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Shweta Tiwari showed grit and composure to win Bigg Boss 4. She took home the trophy and Rs 1 crore. Shweta has kept herself busy acting on various TV shows and a web series.

Prince Narula (2016)

Prince Narula is probably one of the most successful examples in the Indian reality show circuit. Starting with Roadies, Narula went on to win Splitsvilla and also Bigg Boss 9. He then appeared in two soaps, namely Badho Bahu and Laal Ishq. The model and actor won Rs 50 lakh as prize money and even met his wife, actor Yuvika Chaudhary, during his time in the Bigg Boss house.

Shilpa Shinde (2017)

Probably one of the most controversial seasons of all times, Season 11 saw actor Shilpa Shinde emerge as the winner. Although she has been acting since the early 2000s, Shilpa attracted fame through her role in &TV's sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! She received the prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Dipika Kakar (2018)

The last season saw television actor Dipika Kakar take home Rs 30 lakh. After being famous for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka for 7 seven years, Dipika appeared on the reality show and emerged as the winner. She made her comeback to the small screen with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in 2019. The show airs on Star Plus and also stars Karan Grover.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.