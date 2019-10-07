Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Traders' Body Demands Ban on Salman Khan Show on Grounds of Vulgarity

CAIT has sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister urging him to impose a ban on the 13th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss on grounds of vulgarity.

IANS

Updated:October 7, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Traders' Body Demands Ban on Salman Khan Show on Grounds of Vulgarity
A still from Bigg Boss 13.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar urging him to impose a ban on the 13th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss on grounds of vulgarity.

"We invoke your kind and urgent attention towards telecasting of TV show 'Bigg Boss' on Colors TV channel which is showing high level of vulgarity to the extent that is difficult to watch the channel in a homely atmosphere and our country's old traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits which cannot be allowed in a diversity nature of country like India.

"The concept of ‘Bed Friend Forever' is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show. The current show has crossed all limits of ethics," read the letter.

Queried about the issue, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told IANS: "Each episode should be duly scrutinised by the Censor Board. What is happening in the show is absolutely wrong. It becomes difficult to sit and watch the show with the family. We will push our demands to Mr. Javadekar."

[caption id="attachment_2336903" align="alignnone" width="904"]Traders' body demands ban on 'Bigg Boss'. Traders' body demands ban on 'Bigg Boss'.[/caption]

This is not the first time that the Bigg Boss show has become mired in such a controversy. In 2017, the Tamil Nadu-based Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) party demanded a ban on Bigg Boss Tamil for tarnishing Tamil culture.

