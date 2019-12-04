Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Trend #UnstoppableAsim Crosses 1mn Tweets, Breaks Shilpa Shinde's Records
Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's fans started the trend #UnstoppableAsim on internet, which has reportedly crossed over 1 million tweets.
Image: Asim Riaz/Instagram
The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 13 is adding new suspense and drama each day, keeping the audience glued to their screens. The Salman Khan-hosted show is seeing some TRP gaining twists and turns being added to the reality TV show. With Sidharth Shukla's proximity to Rashami Desai and Devoleena, the show is setting up new stories each day.
One of the not so well-known contestants of the show is model Asim Riaz. Hailing from Kashmir, Riaz was not a popular name before his participation in the show. However, the lad has created a huge fan following and giving some competition to other house inmates.
Interestingly, the young model has recently broken the record of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde. Riaz's fans started the trend #UnstoppableAsim on internet, which has reportedly crossed over 1 million tweets.
The new trend has broken the records of some of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants in the past, including Shilpa Shinde and Gautam Gulati. Undoubtedly, this is a big achievement for the newcomer.
Riaz is quite popular in the house too, and is known for his ugly fights with co-contestants, including Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra & others. However, his bond with actress and model Himanshi Khurana has become a topic of interest for many viewers. Riaz has confessed his love for Himanshi openly, despite knowing that the actress is already engaged.
