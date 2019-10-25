Bigg Boss 13 has been the house of dirty games this season quite literally. This week, during snake and ladder's task the contestants not only tarnished the BB House's interiors but their image as well. During the task, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill raged up damaging the furniture and got engaged in verbal and physical spats with the housemates. On Wednesday, the actor didn't let anybody play the game by turning everyone's plank upside down except Shehnaz. In another instant he even pushes Mahira Sharma. Fuming tempers bring out the worst out of the task and in a rage Devoleena and Shehnaz become aggressive with each other.

Likewise, on Thursday, Shehnaz tries to instigate Siddhartha Dey by going near him and threatens to throw mud at him. But Siddharth gets aggressive and makes distasteful comments targeting her. Simultaneously, Asim gets aggressive towards Mahira and starts throwing chunks of mud at her. When the first dice roll happens Arti uses her power and decides to give a chance to Shehnaz and she gets on the sixth number on the scoreboard.

After Arti's unfair decision and Shehnaz constantly poking Dey, the latter is targetted by the housemates. Shehnaz breaks down and blows an attack at Shefali. Shefali too loses her cool and engages in a verbal and physical spat with Shehnaz and the latter ends up in tears. By the end of the episode, Shefali threatens to quit the show.

As the contestants get more agitated, Bigg Boss decides cancels the task and as a punishment nominates everybody for eviction.

During the fights, contestants have been claiming that host Salman Khan is biased towards Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz and they want him to take strict actions against them. Now, the same has translated on social media. While one of the fans wrote, "I want to say about Bigg boss 13 as I am very big fan that Salman khan sir should tell something to Sidharth Shukla for misbehaving and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for so much aggression during task and slapping Shehnaz and Paras Chabbra that do not say about someone character (sic)." Another tweeted, "This is happens when the you do favour and partiality with contestants, it was clear from day one, that Shehnaz and Siddharth was getting favour by Makers and Salman Khan, both of them are not liked by viewers, but for your own sake, you make them in the show, n evict koena dalji (sic)."

Here's how the audience is reacting to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz' behaviour wanting Salman to reprimand them on Weekend ka Vaar.

Now contestants are doing right with Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla, they are doing justice with show, both of are getting support by Salman n makers, now both of them are getting oppose reaction from other contestants, Great Going all of u, excluding Shehnaz Gill n Siddharth — Raj Rahul Kashyap (@RajRahulKashya1) October 25, 2019

This is happens when the you do favour and partiality with contestants, it was clear from day one, that Shehnaz and Siddharth was getting favour by Makers and Salman Khan, both of they are not liked by viewers, but for your own sake, you make them in the show, n evict koena dalji — Raj Rahul Kashyap (@RajRahulKashya1) October 25, 2019

I want to say about bigg boss 13 as i am very big fan that Salman khan sir should tell something to siddhart shukla for misbehaving and Devoleena Bhatacharjee for so much aggression during task and slapping Shehnaz and Paras Chabbra that do not say about someone character ..... pic.twitter.com/I7W9KfoPRZ — Tarfia Fatima (@TarfiaF) October 24, 2019

Yesterday it was #SidharthShukla who harrassed Everyone & later played Victim card.Tonight it is #ShehnaazGill.I mean, don't they think at all?There are 100+ cameras!How long will Salman & BiggBoss save these 2 violent psych0s?#BB13 #ShameOnSiddharthShukla — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) October 24, 2019

BiggBoss & Salman will still defend the woman beater #SidharthShukla (he definitely has beaten many in personal life!).They'll try to ignore it by giving the excuse of #Diwali !Salman will convince them to "bhul jao sab kuchh because Diwali hai".SS lelo#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) October 23, 2019

Salman Sir with due respect please watch cutless & shukla's violence on voot not the television episodes...they have edited everything what shukla did..u will be shocked..we as audience really trust u .so please maintain that and be just. as u r always @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss — bbfreedom (@bbfreedom3) October 24, 2019

This shukla needs #METOO HEZ wrong i don’t understand y bigg boss is supporting dis pyscho shukla..he dsnt respect women.. he behaves like a mad guy.. destroy property... rude n vulger behvr wid grlz.. @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan salman kya aP ab bhi shukla ka support karoge.. — Zeeshan (@Zeeshan52064306) October 23, 2019

Will Salman do something about Shehnaz and Sidharth Shukla's aggressive behaviour?

