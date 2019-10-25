Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Wants Salman Khan to Take Strict Action Against Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's Misbehaviour

During the fights in Bigg Boss 13, contestants have been claiming that host Salman Khan is biased towards Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill and they want him to take strict actions against them. Now, the same has translated on social media.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 has been the house of dirty games this season quite literally. This week, during snake and ladder's task the contestants not only tarnished the BB House's interiors but their image as well. During the task, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill raged up damaging the furniture and got engaged in verbal and physical spats with the housemates. On Wednesday, the actor didn't let anybody play the game by turning everyone's plank upside down except Shehnaz. In another instant he even pushes Mahira Sharma. Fuming tempers bring out the worst out of the task and in a rage Devoleena and Shehnaz become aggressive with each other.

Likewise, on Thursday, Shehnaz tries to instigate Siddhartha Dey by going near him and threatens to throw mud at him. But Siddharth gets aggressive and makes distasteful comments targeting her. Simultaneously, Asim gets aggressive towards Mahira and starts throwing chunks of mud at her. When the first dice roll happens Arti uses her power and decides to give a chance to Shehnaz and she gets on the sixth number on the scoreboard.

After Arti's unfair decision and Shehnaz constantly poking Dey, the latter is targetted by the housemates. Shehnaz breaks down and blows an attack at Shefali. Shefali too loses her cool and engages in a verbal and physical spat with Shehnaz and the latter ends up in tears. By the end of the episode, Shefali threatens to quit the show.

As the contestants get more agitated, Bigg Boss decides cancels the task and as a punishment nominates everybody for eviction.

During the fights, contestants have been claiming that host Salman Khan is biased towards Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz and they want him to take strict actions against them. Now, the same has translated on social media. While one of the fans wrote, "I want to say about Bigg boss 13 as I am very big fan that Salman khan sir should tell something to Sidharth Shukla for misbehaving and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for so much aggression during task and slapping Shehnaz and Paras Chabbra that do not say about someone character (sic)." Another tweeted, "This is happens when the you do favour and partiality with contestants, it was clear from day one, that Shehnaz and Siddharth was getting favour by Makers and Salman Khan, both of them are not liked by viewers, but for your own sake, you make them in the show, n evict koena dalji (sic)."

Here's how the audience is reacting to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz' behaviour wanting Salman to reprimand them on Weekend ka Vaar.

Will Salman do something about Shehnaz and Sidharth Shukla's aggressive behaviour?

