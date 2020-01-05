Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Support Asim Riaz After Salman Khan Calls Him 'Disgusting'

Unhappy with Salman Khan lashing out at Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, twitterati came out in his support once again and trended the hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim.

In yesterday’s episode, host Salman Khan had bashed Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla for their misconduct inside the house. Asim was scolded for reacting to Sidharth’s cry-baby comment by saying ‘Tera Baap Hoga Cry Baby.’

Salman had then reprimanded Asim by asking whether or not he knows that Sidharth’s dad is no more and his comment was disrespectful. He also called him ‘aboslutely disgusting' and 'looking like a nag'.

This did not go down well with Asim’s fan who called out the channel and Salman for being biased towards Sidharth as he has abused Asim’s father time and again in the show but never received any such backlash.

Taking it to Twitter, fans trended the hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim to show their solidarity towards him.

Itni popularity ke baad bhi agar Asim nhi jeeta, to samajh jaana ye Big Boss walo ne counting mai jhol kiya hai..... All my friends are supporting Asim.... Best wishes to Asim and his fans...#BiggBoss13 #Asim #ViewersChoiceAsim — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 4, 2020

Shukla ko confident h kyunki usse pata h ki channel wale biased h aur usse hi jitayenge #ViewersChoiceAsim #BBCantBreakRashami — Rohit Mehta (@RohitMe650) January 4, 2020

Team Bigg Boss & @ColorsTV are hell bent on making shukla the winner , but in audience perspective and eyes Asim Riaz is already a winner , a mere trophy wont decide the quality & capability of a individual . Keep fighting with dignity like a lone warrior asim #ViewersChoiceAsim — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 4, 2020

We love #asimriaz voice and he is not at all irritating. #ColorsTV and BB team stop portraying Asim bad. #ViewersChoiceAsim — Chetna Chauhan (@ChetnaC06680360) January 4, 2020

As we all know that your not bb13 choice, not contestants but your fans choice, your are public choice your own choice... This is the @imrealasim n we are with you.. Don't give up my hero.. You proved us that zero can be a hero #ViewersChoiceAsim — Ranjana Gurung (@RanjanaGurung15) January 4, 2020

Good people are like candles they burn themselves up to give others light and we know one such person that is our hero Asim #ViewersChoiceAsim — almas shaikh (@almassh30008857) January 4, 2020

Rashami Desai too was scolded for her remarks on camera men being biased and Sidhin a fit of rage Salman even asked her to leave the Bigg Boss house if she things she is being portrayed negatively on purpose. Sidharth Shukla too received an earful as Salman said that he crosses all limits when he is angry and becomes the true person that he is.

The episode also saw Ajay Devgn and Kajol coming on the set as part of promoting their upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

