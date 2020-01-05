Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Support Asim Riaz After Salman Khan Calls Him 'Disgusting'

Fans of Asim Riaz trended #ViewersChoiceAsim after host Salman scolded him for his 'cry baby' comment about Sidharth Shukla's dad.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Support Asim Riaz After Salman Khan Calls Him 'Disgusting'
Fans of Asim Riaz trended #ViewersChoiceAsim after host Salman scolded him for his 'cry baby' comment about Sidharth Shukla's dad.

Unhappy with Salman Khan lashing out at Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, twitterati came out in his support once again and trended the hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim.

In yesterday’s episode, host Salman Khan had bashed Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla for their misconduct inside the house. Asim was scolded for reacting to Sidharth’s cry-baby comment by saying ‘Tera Baap Hoga Cry Baby.’

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Blasts Sidharth, Asim, Rashami on Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman had then reprimanded Asim by asking whether or not he knows that Sidharth’s dad is no more and his comment was disrespectful. He also called him ‘aboslutely disgusting' and 'looking like a nag'.

This did not go down well with Asim’s fan who called out the channel and Salman for being biased towards Sidharth as he has abused Asim’s father time and again in the show but never received any such backlash.

Taking it to Twitter, fans trended the hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim to show their solidarity towards him.

 

 

Rashami Desai too was scolded for her remarks on camera men being biased and Sidhin a fit of rage Salman even asked her to leave the Bigg Boss house if she things she is being portrayed negatively on purpose. Sidharth Shukla too received an earful as Salman said that he crosses all limits when he is angry and becomes the true person that he is.

The episode also saw Ajay Devgn and Kajol coming on the set as part of promoting their upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

