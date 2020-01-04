Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Unhappy and Very Disappointed in Asim Riaz, Says Gauahar Khan

During a task, Sidharth and Asim got into an ugly fight and hurled abuses and exchanged snarky comments. While the former called him ‘cry baby’, the latter responded it with ‘cry baby hoga tera baap’.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Unhappy and Very Disappointed in Asim Riaz, Says Gauahar Khan
During a task, Sidharth and Asim got into an ugly fight and hurled abuses and exchanged snarky comments. While the former called him ‘cry baby’, the latter responded it with ‘cry baby hoga tera baap’.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has expressed her views on the latest fight between the best friends-turned-enemies inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

During a task, Sidharth and Asim got into an ugly fight and hurled abuses and exchanged snarky comments. While the former called him ‘cry baby’, the latter responded it with ‘cry baby hoga tera baap’. The war of words kept getting uglier between them.

Gauahar, who has been supporting Asim in the on-going season can be seen expressing her views on the fight. In a video the actress said, "I am unhappy and very disappointed in him (Asim Riaz). However, the way the women of the house (Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala) have jumped and shouted on Asim for abusing and taking someone's family in between is shocking. I want to ask them, who has been hurling abuses and dragging families in a fight since day one of the season?"

She added, "Then people abused as Asim was poking them, now when Asim abused, suddenly he has started the fight. I really don't understand their moral compass. Where exactly does their morality lie? I am highly disappointed that the girls are behaving in such a manner, instead they should take the right stand regardless of the situation. I don't understand why anyone doesn’t have the courage to bash the person who's going on abusing from day one (Sidharth Shukla)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram