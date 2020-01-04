Bigg Boss 13: Unhappy and Very Disappointed in Asim Riaz, Says Gauahar Khan
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has expressed her views on the latest fight between the best friends-turned-enemies inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.
During a task, Sidharth and Asim got into an ugly fight and hurled abuses and exchanged snarky comments. While the former called him ‘cry baby’, the latter responded it with ‘cry baby hoga tera baap’. The war of words kept getting uglier between them.
Gauahar, who has been supporting Asim in the on-going season can be seen expressing her views on the fight. In a video the actress said, "I am unhappy and very disappointed in him (Asim Riaz). However, the way the women of the house (Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala) have jumped and shouted on Asim for abusing and taking someone's family in between is shocking. I want to ask them, who has been hurling abuses and dragging families in a fight since day one of the season?"
She added, "Then people abused as Asim was poking them, now when Asim abused, suddenly he has started the fight. I really don't understand their moral compass. Where exactly does their morality lie? I am highly disappointed that the girls are behaving in such a manner, instead they should take the right stand regardless of the situation. I don't understand why anyone doesn’t have the courage to bash the person who's going on abusing from day one (Sidharth Shukla)."
