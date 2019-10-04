Bigg Boss 13: Upset with Rashami, Siddhartha Taunts Her Saying She's Just 2 Shows Old

After some broken hearts and bruised egos, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house seems to have become very tense. In tonight’s promo, BB house is set to witness another fight between Rashami Desai and Siddhartha Dey.

A fight starts when Rashami through a conversation with other female contestants tries to taunt Dey about his lascivious behaviour in the house. Dey doesn’t like it and tells Rashami he is not on the show to kill his conscience.

Later, he is seen in the garden area complaining to Shefali Bhagga and others about the fight. Furious Dey also passes a few remarks against Rashmi’s career. He is heard saying that she has done only two shows in her entire career and even that have not worked well. He further adds that she hasn't done a film and is not a big actress, adding, what does she think of herself? Hearing him Shefali gives him a nod.

During the day, there will be another interesting turn of event as Bigg Boss gives a chance to the females of the house to decide the fate of the boys in the game. While Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur are seen complaining about Dey’s behaviour, Shefali says Sidharth Shukla doesn’t know how to talk properly.

Meanwhile, in Thursday's episode, viewers got to see a face-off between Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Bagga. The two start name-calling and mudslinging each other. Aarti Singh and Koena try to control the situation and ask Shukla to back off.

Now that the real faces of the housemates are coming to fore, what's lies in store for the contestants?

