Bigg Boss 13: After Sidharth Shukla's Eviction Announcement, #WeSupportSidShukla Trends on Twitter

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has been under the scanner for his aggressive attitude and temper issues with the housemates and it seems the makers have finally taken an action against him.

November 5, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13's latest promo has taken the social by storm. The video shows the contestants go aggressive in the upcoming task. The promo also has Sidharth Shukla, who's known for losing his temper, engaging in an argument with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chahhbra after he apparently pushes the former and she falls down hurting her head. Later, an eviction announcement is made by Bigg Boss, as a punishment for Sidharth's violent behaviour.

Since the beginning of the season, Sidharth has been under the scanner for his aggressive attitude and temper issues with the housemates and it seems the makers have finally taken an action against him.

You can watch the promo here:

The news has come as a shocker for his fans. Soon after the promo released, netizens started tweeting about the incident and defended the actor and #WeSupportSidShukla became one of the top trends on Twitter. However, many of them believe, he's being sent to a secret room where he will join Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Supporting the actor one of his fans wrote, "I know #mahirasharma fell very badly which wud have hurt her so bad. But #SiddhartShukla didn't intentionally do it or pushed her hard it was all by mistake and nowhere he deserves such ardant punishment of getting evicted @biggboss do amend ur decision . #WeSupportSidShukla (sic)."

While another tweeted, "Shehnaaz Gill is a woman, Arti Singh is a Woman too, so is Shaifali and Diljiet Kaur but they never had a problem with @sidharth_shukla. Why is it always with Mahira? She herself targets Sid, as she knows He is the biggest star out there (sic)."

"#WeSupportSidShukla | Everyone was physically violent in the promo and more violent in earlier tasks where BB didn't say a word (Devo got Scot free) Now cheenajhapti ke liye you want to eliminate someone? Really? Anything for trp? #SidharthShukla is running this show (sic)."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 saw three evictions last week in Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. Post their eviction, there were rumours stating that while Shefali Bagga was eliminated from the show, Rashami and Devoleena have been sent to some secret room. However, there was no official confirmation about the same.

Also, six new wild card contestants entered the show, namely-- Arhaan Khan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Ponnawala, Vikas Fhatak, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana.

