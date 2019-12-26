Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Backs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Says They Both are Well-behaved

Touted to be among the strongest contestants this season, both Sidharth and Asim have been hitting headlines for their excessive aggression on the show.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:December 26, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Backs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Says They Both are Well-behaved
Actor Varun Dhawan has come out in support of his former co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who are currently participants on Bigg Boss 13. Touted to be among the strongest contestants this season, both Sidharth and Asim have been hitting headlines for their excessive aggression on the show.

While Asim has been warned multiple times, Sidharth has been nominated twice for two weeks for his aggressive behaviour by Bigg Boss. At the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019, Varun was asked whether Sidharth would create nuisance on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

"Nothing of the sort happened on the sets," Varun said about Sidharth, who played the role of a rich, successful NRI, Angad Bedi, in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

"I think that show is very different and what happens inside the house is also different. It's a reality show and it's better that we should take it as a reality show only. I know both Sidharth and Asim personally. I've worked with Sidharth in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and I've done Main Tera Hero with Asim. They both were extremely warm-hearted and well-behaved outside. I wish both of them best of luck for the show," Varun added.

Asked about his favourite contestant on the show, Varun quipped, "Salman Khan."

Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D, which marks his second collaboration with director Remo D'Souza and Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, at the film's trailer launch, Varun said that Street Dancer 3D is an attempt to highlight peace, charity and solidarity which is the need of the hour. The actor said through this film, they're sending out a message that dance can also be used as a tool to convey peace.

"If you look at our cast -- our director is a Gujarati Christian, I'm a Punjabi and Shraddha is a Punjabi Maharashtrian. In fact, we have people from Nepal and Morocco in the film. Street Dancer 3D has people from all religions coming together and working on giving a peaceful message," the actor said.



