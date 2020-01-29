Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Says Asim Riaz Has a Girlfriend Waiting For Him Outside

The connections week started inside the Bigg boss 13 house from Monday. The special week will allow a connection or a well-wisher of each of the contestant to stay inside the house and support them. Kashmera Shah, Mahira Sharma’s brother and Himanshi Khurana were among the first ones to enter the house. Overwhelmed with the surprise, Asim Riaz was seen going down on his knees and professing his love for the Punjabi actress.

However, things might soon take a turn. Vikas Gupta, who will be entering the house as Sidharth Shukla’s connection, is said to reveal that Asim has a girlfriend waiting for him outside. As per a new promo, Vikas was seen sitting with Shehnaz Gill and having a chat in the corner of the living area, overlooking the garden where Asim and Himanshi were having a conversation. Hinting at the duo, Vikas tells her that while he is getting close inside the house with Himanshi, someone is waiting for him outside. He tells her that he has a girlfriend outside Bigg Boss. Shehnaz is shocked to hear it.

Although there has been no news about Asim’s affair outside the house, Vikas will also be seen confronting Asim to break off her relationship outside the house before making new ones.

Asim's brother Umar Riaz took to Twitter to slam Vikas and accused him of spreading false news. In an angry tweet, he wrote, "Dont talk sh*t about my bro. @lostboy54 Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories (sic)."

Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

Model and actor Shruti Tuli has come out in support of the Kashmiri model and tweeted, “It’s a lie. Asim’s not dating anyone outside. Just another trick to defame him.”

It’s a lie. Asim’s not dating anyone outside. Just another trick to defame him. #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad — Shruti Tuli (@ShrutiTuli) January 29, 2020

