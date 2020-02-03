Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Shares Video of Asim Riaz Talking About His Relationship to Sidharth Shukla

Vikas Gupta has stirred a new controversy inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The TV producer, who had entered the house as Sidharth Shukla’s connection, has now shared a video of Asim Riaz where he is talking about having a relationship outside the house. The clip is from the early episodes of the season when Asim and Sidharth were good friends.

In the video, Asim can be seen confessing to Sidharth about having a relationship which ended just a month before entering the house. When Sidharth asks if the relationship has ended, Asim says, “Nahi, almost nahi toota hain, ek tarah se (No, it has almost not ended, in a way).”

Asim also shared that the girl was a model from Mumbai and was a ‘nice girl’. Asim shared the plans of calling her after he gets out of the house to know the status of their relationship. He also said that they will go and take a trip around Mumbai.

Upon Sidharth’s further inquiry, Asim tells that even his brother Umar Riaz had met her quite a few times.

Vikas shared the video in response to Asim’s father Riaz Choudhary’s tweet where the latter accused Vikas of defaming his son.

Check out Vikas’s post here:

Sir, kids don’t tell their parents everything @imrealasim is young & locked up in the house. He is not at fault but very surprised that @realumarriaz hasn’t informed you about the same & dragged you in his lies. Please hear it from #AsimRiyaz himself #BiggBoss13 #Stoplyingumar https://t.co/WFAUCFv6WS pic.twitter.com/jkKnRz43ex — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 2, 2020

Here what Asim’s dad had tweeted:

Earlier, Umar had also expressed his disappointment over Vikas. Umar said how does Vikas know whether or not Asim has a girlfriend, even when he is not friends with anyone close to him.

Recently, Asim had proposed Himanshi Khurana. Later, he was bashed by the host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when the actor asked him about his relationship. On this, Asim has replied that h will ‘properly fix everything’ once he was outside the house.

