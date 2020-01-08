Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh To Enter As Wild Card Contestant?

After Vikas Gupta, another ex-contestant of the reality TV show Bigg Boss is set to enter the house. According to reports, Vindu Dara Singh will join the housemates as a wild card entry for a week.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh To Enter As Wild Card Contestant?
After Vikas Gupta, another ex-contestant of the reality TV show Bigg Boss is set to enter the house. According to reports, Vindu Dara Singh will join the housemates as a wild card entry for a week.

After Vikas Gupta, another ex-contestant of the reality TV show Bigg Boss is set to enter the house. According to reports, Vindu Dara Singh will join the housemates as a wild card entry.

The Bigg Boss 3 contestant has been an avid follower of the show and often posts his views of the latest happenings inside the house. He has also been tweeting about the incidents in Bigg Boss 13.

He has been supportive of Sidharth Shukla since day 1 and often voices this opinion on social media, even if it means going against every other contestant. He is of the view that Sidharth is a target of the housemates.

He has also been slamming Rashami and Asim. Vindu was the winner of Season 3 of the show.

Recently, he tweeted how Rashami Desai is the one who instigates Sidharth to fight in which he had ‘nothing to do.’

Check out this tweet here:

He even tweeted against Shruti Seth and Gauahar Khan, who had slammed Sidharth for being physically violent towards Shehnaaz Gill. 

For the uninitiated, Vikas had enetered the house as a proxy to Devoleena Bhattacharjee for two weeks, who had to temporarily leave the house after her back pain had worsened and she had to be hospitalized. However, Devoleena’s return was cancelled due to continuing pain.

The reports also state that Vindu will be entering the house for just one week, but the housemates will stay unaware about it.

What do you think about the latest development? Will Sidharth's team get yet another supporter? Watch this space for more updates.

