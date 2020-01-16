Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were seen throwing water at each other after an argument escalated between them.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were seen throwing water at each other after an argument escalated between them.

Fights between ex-flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got uglier inside the Bigg Boss house. The two resorted to throwing water at each other and Madhurima whacked Vishal with a frying pan.

According to a promo shared by the channel Colors TV, the duo start with having an argument. Madhurima irks Vishal by calling him ‘Behenji’, which makes him throw water on her head. The two then continue throwing water at each other’s face, also damaging cameras and microphones in the process. Madhurima then takes a frying pan and hits Vishal on his hips. All this while, the housemates look in shock and try to stop them.

Bigg Boss also tells them that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and they will have to face punishment. Vishal disagrees with the punishment and says he is ready to leave the house. A teary-eyed Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are seen convincing him to change his decision.

The ex-couple has now been punished by being locked inside separate jails, inside the Bigg Boss house and debarred from participating until the next weekend.

The ex-couple first made headlines due to their spat and fights during their stint on the show , which was concluded recently. Madhurima and Vishal have been indulging in incessant fights in the house time and again, but end up making up as well. Recently, a 'chappal' incident between the two also grabbed attention. Madhurima had hit Vishal with slippers after he irked her by saying, ‘Chal phut’.

This incident too had made Vishal threaten the Bigg Boss that either of them should be allowed to stay inside the house together and he was ready to take a voluntary exit. Madhurima had then apologised and was punished with a two-week nomination.

An earlier story by the Hindustan Times reveals that Vishal had confessed to his relationship being abusive and taking toll in his professional life.

He had said, “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

    Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram