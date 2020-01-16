Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan

Fights between ex-flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got uglier inside the Bigg Boss house. The two resorted to throwing water at each other and Madhurima whacked Vishal with a frying pan.

According to a promo shared by the channel Colors TV, the duo start with having an argument. Madhurima irks Vishal by calling him ‘Behenji’, which makes him throw water on her head. The two then continue throwing water at each other’s face, also damaging cameras and microphones in the process. Madhurima then takes a frying pan and hits Vishal on his hips. All this while, the housemates look in shock and try to stop them.

Bigg Boss also tells them that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and they will have to face punishment. Vishal disagrees with the punishment and says he is ready to leave the house. A teary-eyed Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are seen convincing him to change his decision.

The ex-couple has now been punished by being locked inside separate jails, inside the Bigg Boss house and debarred from participating until the next weekend.

The ex-couple first made headlines due to their spat and fights during their stint on the show , which was concluded recently. Madhurima and Vishal have been indulging in incessant fights in the house time and again, but end up making up as well. Recently, a 'chappal' incident between the two also grabbed attention. Madhurima had hit Vishal with slippers after he irked her by saying, ‘Chal phut’.

This incident too had made Vishal threaten the Bigg Boss that either of them should be allowed to stay inside the house together and he was ready to take a voluntary exit. Madhurima had then apologised and was punished with a two-week nomination.

An earlier story by the Hindustan Times reveals that Vishal had confessed to his relationship being abusive and taking toll in his professional life.

He had said, “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive.”

