Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Cross Dressing as Paras' Aunt for Task Wins the Internet

Vishal Aditya Singh has been a major highlight of Bigg Boss 13 ever since he made an entry in the reality show as a wild card contestant. On Tuesday's episode, ditching his macho image for a task, Vishal cross-dressed as his co-contestant Paras Chhabra's "aunt", and won the heart of the housemates and netizens alike.

For the captaincy task, 'Shehnaz ka Swayamvar', Sidharth Shukla and Paras had to give their best to win over her heart. The other housemates supported the two lads by becoming their family members. Stealing the limelight with his skills, Vishal cross dressed as Paras' ‘mausi' for the task. Vishal gave his best shot as he put make-up, costume, pinned his hair to a bun and even put vermillion on his forehead.

His efforts are being lauded across social media. While one of the fans wrote, "The most adorable person for me was today #VishalAdityaSingh." Another said, "Hats off to #VishalAdityaSingh for dressing up as paras mausi and he totally nailed it. it was damn entertaining & brave as well. Respect for you man. (sic)"

#VishalAdityaSingh may become the first wildcard to win #biggboss13 — BingeWatch (@BingeWatch8) November 20, 2019

#BiggBoss13 #VishalAdityaSingh Boy are Amazing. You are looking just Like Boss of the house The way you performed the task and i see captainship qualities in you I feel you will handle it amazinglyJust show up some more time in gym we all are loving you Vishal❤️❣️ — (@Suhaa_na) November 19, 2019

The most adorable person for me was today #VishalAdityaSingh Bechara makeup n choti mein hee fight rok raha thha #SidharthShukla n #AsimRiaz kiToo funny n cute #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver (@MaheshShenoy12) November 19, 2019

For the task, Hindustani Bhau is asked to play the landlord of the house while Rashami is his wife. Their daughter is Shehnaz, who is a spoiled brat and is in love with both Paras Chhabra and Sidharth. Shehnaz wants to get married to either one of them but is very confused. Bhau invites Sidharth and Paras’ family to their house where they have to impress Bhau and his family by performing a series of tasks assigned to them. After equal intervals, a buzzer plays and Bhau has to get three baskets of flowers and distribute it one family that he approves of. The family which gets maximum baskets will win the task and their son will get married to Shehnaz. Additionally, the winners will also become contenders for captaincy. There are two mandaps built in the garden area which the families have to decorate and the opposite team can choose to destroy the mandap too.

