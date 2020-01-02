Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Fights with Housemates on First Day of the Year

The contestants of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 were seen partying and enjoying with each other on New Year's eve. However, the first day of the year did not go as smoothly. In the latest episode, the audience saw the housemates fight over 'parathas'.

The fight started when actor Vishal Aditya Singh asked Mahira Sharma to cook more Parathas for him. Though Singh usually eats more parathas than designated to other contestants Mahira refuses to make extra ones for him. This makes him lose his cool and he shouts at the actor. At this point, Paras Chabbra intervened and told Vishal to behave properly. Vishal then called Paras a pig. This makes the boys get into a huge fight, where Vishal says he deserves four parathas as he does not have lunch.

The actor then went to the house captain Shehnaz Gill to complain to her about Mahira not making him extra parathas. Shehnaz however, takes Mahira and Paras' side and says that if Mahira does not want to cook extra parathas for him, he cannot force her. Shehnaz also starts screaming at Vishal, along with Mahira and Paras.

Finally, Singh's ex-girlfriend, actress Madhurima Tuli went to make parathas for him. Shehnaz tried to tell Vishal that he should request Madhurima to make food for him instead of ordering her. This made him angrier and he told her to not order him about what to do.

Siddharth Shukla tried to calm Shehnaz when she said she does not want to get involved in a fight between Mahira and Vishal. Siddharth also tried to make Vishal understand that he cannot force Mahira to cook for him. He said that she was initially willing to do so, but after the fight, she did not want to cook.

