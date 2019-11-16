Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Hindustani Bhau Lock Horns During Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Task

Vishal calls Hindustani Bhau 'Bol Bacchan', all talks but no action during a task in Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Waar episode which leads into a heated argument between the two.

November 16, 2019
Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Hindustani Bhau Lock Horns During Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Task
Bigg Boss 13's seventh wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh on his entry had said that he would expose Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau. The comment did not go down well with the latter. Since then, the two have been at loggerheads with each other.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to tag each other with a label considering viewers' perspective. Vishal tags Hindustani Bhau as Bol Bachchan. He said that Bhau is all talks but no action. Upon hearing this, Bhau gets upset with Vishal and within no time the two get into a heated argument. The argument intensifies to the extent where Bhau tells Vishal that if you have problems with me, then 'nikal'(leave).

More so, during Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan, will be telling the contestants that all tags given to each other were wrong. Right after that, Bhau was seen folding hands and saying 'thank you Bhai' to Salman. Not sure, if he is thanking over the Bol Bacchan comment or something else.

This is not the first time when Vishal and Bhau locked horns during the task. Earlier, during the nominations task, Bhau had faked about his son’s birthday to win the task.

Meanwhile, as many as eleven contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Who will get evicted this week?

Vote here: https://www.news18.com/news/movies/bigg-boss-13-who-will-get-evicted-from-the-house-this-week-vote-here-5-2389109.html

