Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli Get Into a Fight, Call Each Other Names

Nach Baliye 9 contestants and ex-flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are now facing each other inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. As part of a task, they broke into a staged fight in the latest episode.

As part of a task to save themselves from eviction, Bigg Boss 13 were supposed to pick a fight on purpose with each other and grab maximum footage to be the highlight of the house for the next one hour. While Bigg Boss announced that the winner would be decided as per the viewers, in reality it was being judged by Siddharth and Paras who were reunited in a secret room earlier. The housemates were unaware about this twist.

During the argument, Vishal and Madhurima became personal. Madhurima calls him disgusting and shouts at him. Vishal asks her to ignore him if he’s so problematic and questions her decision to come to Bigg Boss to which Madhurima replies, “Tumahara show hain? Tumhare baap ka show hain?”

The duo then call each other worthless and fake.

The clash was meant to save Madhurima from the nomination. However, Siddharth and Paras saved Mahira, despite having the maximum number of nominations, who had been crying over no one talking to her.

Vikas Gupta, a new wild card entry in the house and a former Bigg Boss contestant tried to play cupid for Vishal and Madhurima. The latter too realised about crossing the line and apologised, while agreeing to have a peaceful journey in the house now onward.

Subsequently, Vikas’s entry has not gone down well with Paras, who was seen telling Siddharth in the secret room that the two do not share a good bond and have a cold war between them.

