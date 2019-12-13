Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill to Play Characters from Devdas
Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill managed to turn the tragic love story of Devdas into a goofy tale for Bigg Boss 13.
Image: Colors TV/Bigg Boss 13
In the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo to be aired on Friday, contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen playing a scene straight out of the famous movie Devdas.
In the clip, Vishal, who is standing inside a jail, portrays Devdas and Shehnaaz playing Paro, walks up to him and asks a few questions. In the second frame, Shehnaaz asks Vishal "kya main tumse pyaar kar sakti hoon?(Can I fall in love with you?)"
In the next scene, Paro asks, "yeh tumne kya halat bana rakhi hain aapni? (What have you done to yourself?)"
The duo managed to turn the tragic love story of Devdas into a goofy tale for Bigg Boss 13.
Watch the Bigg Boss 13 episode promo here:
#ShehnaazGill aur @vishalsingh713 aaj bann gaye hai Dev aur Paro ki jodi!Watch them tonight at 10:30 PM.Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/QGZ2tPEvCK— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 13, 2019
In another promo video, Paras Chhabra returns from a secret room and starts exposing all contestants one by one.
Secret room se ghar mein aate hi #ParasChhabra ne kar diya sab ko expose!Dekhiye kya hungama hoga inki entry ke baad, aaj raat 10.30 baje!Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/yiO96cHLA5— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 12, 2019
This weekend will be very entertaining for Big Boss fans. Sunil Grover, better known as Gutthi of the Kapil Sharma show, will join host Salman Khan on ‘Weekend ka Vaar’.
Bigg Boss took to Twitter to announce the news . “Get ready to laugh your heart out, because Gutthi is coming back on #WeekendKaVaar with #SalmanKhan, Sat-Sun at 9 PM.”
Get ready to laugh your heart out, because Gutthi is coming back on #WeekendKaVaar with #SalmanKhan, Sat-Sun at 9 PM. Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 @WhoSunilGrover pic.twitter.com/tlpbYIPpkB— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 13, 2019
Salman is set to say goodbye to the controversial reality show after several years as its host. According to several media reports, film maker Farah Khan will step into his shoes.
