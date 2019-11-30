Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh's Ex-flame Madhurima Tuli to Enter as Wild Card?

The makers of Bigg boss Season 13 seem to playing all the right cards when it comes to TRP. As per latest reports, Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-flame Madhurima Tuli will be entering the house as a wild card entry.

While the two had decided not to ever work again together, a Spotboye report says, "Bigg Boss 13 makers have cracked the deal the with Tuli and are bringing in the Chandrakanta actress inside the house as a wild card entrant, really soon."

Vishal and Madhurima started dating when they met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's 'Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha'. The two later came on board together for Nach Baliye Season 9, and garnered a lot of controversy due to their incessant verban and physical spats, on and off stage.

Before entering the house, Vishal was asked about the possibility if his ex-flame may also be put in the house with him, since unexpected wild cards are the essence of the show. Talking to Bombay Times, he had said, "Vishal has answered with regards to it to Bombay Times saying, “Ab koi farak nahi padta. I will just ask them to triple my remuneration. Get anyone. Koi tension nahi hai. There is no equation as such. Woh apne ghar hain, main apne ghar hoon. We haven’t spoken after the show concluded, and I have moved on in life.”

With roping in Madhurima on the show, a further boost in Bigg Boss's TRP can be expected. Besides her, Arhaan Khan and Shafali Bagga are also expected to re-enter the house. Arhaan had earlier expressed his desire to propose Rashami Desai in front of the whole house.

Meanwhile, her close friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be exiting the show due to health issues. The TV actress had suffered a back injury during a task and is advised a week's bed rest, thus causing her voluntary exit from the show.

