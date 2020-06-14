Bigg Boss 13 Was A Hit But Are Contestants Doing Fine After Lockdown?

They say that the reality show contestants have short shelf life, but the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are quite upbeat about it despite no shooting during lockdown.

Vishal Aditya Singh says, "Talks about new projects, like some new web show and TV show had just started, when the lockdown started. Makers of shows with a successful run were also in talks. The Covid-19 induced lockdown has hit everyone with the same pace alike."

He adds, "I am waiting for the lockdown to end completely before starting shooting. This time, I want to take up professional singing since that has been my passion."

Madhurima Tuli says she had luckily shot for a web show even before Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss, which will be streaming soon. "Definitely, it would have been much better if it continued the way it was. It would have helped other contestants too," says Madhurima.

She further says, "I will give a month more before jumping to it and risk my life. I am hopeful the craze won't fizzle out since the show was a huge hit and hopefully things will get back on track."



Paras Chabbra, who shot for two shows Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge back to back, has taken the situation as a blessing in disguise. He says, "Bigg Boss 13 was a huge hit, so I don't think people will forget it just yet. Every contestant has been popular. Even the controversies, which have always been an essential part of the show, have been one of a kind."

Paras says that post serials and reality shows, he is eyeing for a web series too.

Arti Singh echoes similar sentiments. "There's so much bad news around. Some actors have committed suicide. One of my close friends had started with a lead show after a long time, but it was pulled off. There have been non-payments and dues. I consider myself grateful to have money to survive. Looking at the bigger picture in life, till the time I and my family is safe, that is what matters to me."

Arti is looking forward to participate in a dance reality show. "It will take another 2 months at least. There's no point sending self-shot auditions either. I am planning to leave for Lucknow to be with my mom for a month or so.”

