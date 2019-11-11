Bigg Boss 13 was Out of My Comfort Zone, Says Tehseen Poonawalla

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Tehseen Poonawalla was eliminated from Bigg Boss house, leaving everybody shocked. Talking to News18 about his short journey on the show, Tehseen said, "It was great, it was amazing, from the contestants, to the host, to the channel, everyone were great.''

Tehseen has a political background and thus he was a surprise choice for the show. "I was offered this show so I took it. I wanted to experience it, I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone and this show was out of my comfort zone," said Tehseen.

He said fights and arguments with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were temporary. ''we fought but we were also friends. We were two friends before the fight and we were two friends after the fight.''

On participating in Bigg Boss with popular Television faces, Tehseen said, ''Viewers were familiar with their faces, yet the amount of the love I have received in this very short span of time on the show is incredible, truly incredible. My inbox has been flooded with messages.''

''Early today, I was told that I was trending on twitter nationwide. What else would I have expected, this is incredible. I am not someone from entertainment industry and still I am trending.''

We also asked him about several reports suggesting that he was evicted not because he received less votes but due to some urgent work, he said,''I was evicted and that’s it. Yes, I do have some pending work but it has nothing to do with my eviction. Now, that I have got evicted I will catch up with my work.''

