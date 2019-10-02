Bigg Boss 13: What’s Brewing Between Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra

In the second episode of Bigg Boss, the contestants are seen trying hard to forge connections with fellow housemates in order to survive in the game. While on one hand, Rashami Desai is taking a step towards reconciliation with Siddharth Shukla, on the other, sparks are flying between Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill.

During the day, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Daljeet Kaur expressed her concern towards managing the limited ration that is available for them in the house. As a fight breaks out between Siddharth Shukla and Siddharth Dey during lunch over chutney, where Shukla accuses Dey of eating the food before everyone else without thinking about the food quantity. Dey responds to this as Shukla’s forceful attempt to come in limelight and gain some footage. Very soon, the ration conversation turns into a serious discussion among the contestants.

This doesn’t stop here, Koena Mitra blamed Shehnaz for not managing the ration duty properly. Fingers also got pointed towards Paras. Following which Paras tries to find a solution to this but Shehnaz starts crying and admits that she will not be able to take care of it. As Paras tries to console her, he also further compliments her for being cute and we wonder what’s brewing between the two!

As the atmosphere turns romantic inside the house, Shehnaz revealed to Koena Mitra that there is nothing serious between him and Paras and she is only flirting with him.

Meanwhile, the reality show had its very first nomination on second day. Dey and Asim couldn't participate as Ameesha had given them black hearts. Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga and Dalljiet Kaur gave their hearts to Paras Chhabra while Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh gave it Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Abu Malik.

The boys had to keep one heart and break the others. Sidharth kept Arti's heart while broke Devoleena's that nominated her for this week. Paras kept Mahira's heart while Abu has just one heart so he didn't have to break any. After the task was completed, the contestants who were nominated for this week were Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Shefali Bagga and Dalljiet Kaur.

