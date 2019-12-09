Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan will be seen talking ill about his lady love Rashami Desai. On re-entering the show as a wild card contestant, Arhaan had proposed to Rashami with a ring. However, the actress did not accept the ring on the show but confessed her feelings to him. Since then, the two have been together.

In a clip from the next episode, Arhaan can be seen having a conversation with Shefali Bagga about Rashami. In the conversation, he can be heard saying that, “When I met Rashami there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road.” He added, “Only I know how I managed to help her out and make her what she is now.’’

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had exposed Arhaan Khan’s truth about his marriage and a child. Rashami did know about his marriage but was extremely shocked to know about his child. Heartbroken Rashami wanted to quit the show but seeing her crying, Salman decided to go inside the house. On entering, he told Arhaan that he has committed a silliest mistake by hiding about his past from the lady who he plans to spend his life with.

Apart from this, the upcoming episode will see Paras Chhabra's re-entry in the game. The former had been suffering from an injury and had to leave the house for his treatment. To much excitement, instead of putting him back in the main house he is kept in the secret room and to join him will be Sidharth Shukla.

