Bigg Boss 13: When will the Real Salman Khan Stand Up, Asks Koena Mitra

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Koena Mitra, recently tweeted about Salman Khan, for not taking a stand for the misbehavior and unfairness among the contestants. She was referring to the recent spat between contestants Tehseen Poonawalla and Asim Riaz.

In a recent episode, contestants Tehseen and Asim locked horns after the former allegedly made fun of the Kashmiri model and passed homophobic comments. Another contestant Shehnaaz Gill too joined Tehseen in the ugly argument. Responding to this, Koena shared her disappointment and disgust on the whole episode and tweeted, “Embarrassed!!! Big Man @BeingSalmanKhan, when will the real Salman Khan stand up? Your so called entertainer, innocent, baby Sana is an embarrassment!! And mocking somebody’s profession isn’t kool. #TehseenPoonawala Well, money can’t buy class.”

After being evicted from the show, Koena had expressed how the host Salman khan had been biased towards a few people, like Shehnaaz Gill, who are on the wrong side.

Asim Riaz's brother Umar, who is a surgeon, had also blasted Tehseen for his insensitive comments. He posted a story on his Instagram which read, "The way Tehnseen Poonawalla mocked Asim was way out of the league. Bullying him for where he comes from, career, walk was totally unacceptable. Being a social activist and a public speaker, I respected him and expected more."

Happy with how his brother handled the situation, Umar praised Asim and said, "But Asim didn't say anything to him makes me feel more proud of my brother. Way to go bro. You have won hearts by your patience and keep doing that! More power to you bro."

Tehseen's wife Monicka Vadera Poonawalla too had issued a statement defending her husband. The statement read, "Both my husband and Asim are adults and know how to handle themselves. If they had an issue they’ll settle it whether inside or outside amongst themselves as would other players. Asim is a sensible participant and he sensed no harm. It’s a part of the game. I don’t see why others who aren’t even inside the house are making a huge deal of this and trying to give this matter a different light on Tehseen’s name especially when he’s clearly been seen apologizing for the jest. Let them play the game as players and let’s stop backseat publicity or coverage seeking."

