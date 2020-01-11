Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

The contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

January 11, 2020
This week all ten contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. They are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

Among all the contestants, the chances of Asim and Sidharth being evicted from the house is less compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Asim is popular among the viewers for his style and good looks.

Going by entertainment quotient, the chances of Shehnaz being evicted is also less compared to other contestants. Shehnaz has gained popularity for her bubbly temperament and bond with Sidharth Shukla.

Rashami is also a popular TV face and given her on-going war of words with co-contestant and TV actor Sidharth Shukla, she is likely to remain in the house. Apart from this, Bigg Boss ex-contestant and her partner Arhaan Khan’s past life has also gained her sympathy from her fans.

Talking about Madhurima, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, she was quiet in the first week. However, post her first nomination, she has become quite active and was seen participating in the tasks and interacting with other contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Aditya Singh, she is grabbing some limelight. Likewise, Vishal has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth and Mahira.

Another wild card contestant, Shefali was playing well in the initial weeks but lately she has started passing bad remarks on her co-contestants and has also betrayed her close friend Asim in the game.

Speaking about Arti, who has parted her ways with Sidharth Shukla, attracts attention by interfering in other’s fights.

Paras, has been managing to grab his share of limelight in every episode. On the other hand, his friend Mahira Sharma has been playing in his shadow.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this time?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

Shefali Jariwala

Mahira Sharma

Arti Singh

Madhurima Tuli

Paras Chhabra

Rashami Desai

Vishal Aditya Singh

Shehnaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz

