Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

This week all ten contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. They are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill's Dad Has No Issues If She Bonds with Sidharth Shukla

Among all the contestants, the chances of Asim and Sidharth being evicted from the house is less compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Asim is popular among the viewers for his playing style and good looks.

Going by entertainment quotient, the chances of Shehnaz being evicted is also less compared to other contestants. Shehnaz has gained popularity for her bubbly temperament and bond with Sidharth Shukla.

Rashami is also a popular TV face and given her sweet-sour bond with co-contestant and TV actor Sidharth Shukla, she is likely to remain in the house. Apart from this, Bigg Boss ex-contestant and her partner Arhaan Khan’s past life has also gained her sympathy from her fans.

Talking about Madhurima, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, she was quiet in the first week. However, post her first nomination, she has become quite active and was seen participating in the tasks and interacting with other contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Aditya Singh, she is grabbing some limelight. Recently, the actress has also hit him with a frying pan. Likewise, Vishal has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth and Mahira.

Another wild card contestant, Shefali was playing well in the initial weeks but lately she has started passing bad remarks on her co-contestants and has also betrayed her close friend Asim in the game.

Speaking about Arti, who has parted her ways with Sidharth Shukla, attracts attention by interfering in other’s fights.

Paras, has been managing to grab his share of limelight in every episode. On the other hand, his friend Mahira Sharma has been playing in his shadow.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this time?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week? Shefali Jariwala Mahira Sharma Arti Singh Madhurima Tuli Paras Chhabra Rashami Desai Vishal Aditya Singh Shehnaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Asim Riaz

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.