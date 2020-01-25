Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Bigg Boss 13 contestants nominated for eviction this week are Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
Bigg Boss 13 contestants nominated for eviction this week are Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

This week, as many as seven contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants are Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

Among all the contestants, the chances of Asim being evicted from the house is less compared to others. He is popular among the viewers for his vocal personality and good looks.

Rashami is also a popular TV face and given her sweet-sour bond with co-contestant and TV actor Sidharth Shukla, she is likely to remain in the house. Apart from this, her past life and complicated relationship with Bigg Boss ex-contestant Arhaan Khan has also gained her sympathy from her fans.

Talking about Vishal, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth. Also, his equation with his ex-girlfriend and co-contestants Madhurima Tuli had made a lot of noise last week.

Another wild card contestant, Shefali was playing well in the initial weeks but lately, she has started passing bad remarks on her co-contestants which irked her fans.

Arti, on the other hand, has parted her ways with Sidharth and attracts attention by interfering in other’s fights. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira have been managing to grab their share of the limelight in every episode by arguing if the latter is playing in his shadow.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this time?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

Shefali Jariwala

Vishal Aditya Singh

Rashami Desai

Asim Riaz

Paras Chhabra

Arti Singh

Mahira Sharma

