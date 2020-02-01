Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
This week four contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh and Shehnaz Gill.
Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Sidharth Shukla being evicted from the house is less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards his co-contestants in Bigg Boss 13 keeps him in limelight.
Besides Sidharth, the chances of Shehnaz Gill being evicted from the house is also less as compared to Aarti and Vishal. The former has been impressing the audience with her bubbly temperament. Also, her bond with co-contestant Sidharth is getting talked about.
Vishal, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth. Also, his equation with his ex-girlfriend and co-contestant Madhurima Tuli had made a lot of noise. Last week, show's host Salman Khan had said that he had received more votes than Rashami Desai.
Arti, on the other hand, has parted her ways with Sidharth and attracts attention by interfering in others' fights.
Who do you think will get evicted from the house this time?
Vote here:
