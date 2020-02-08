Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

The contestants nominated for eviction from 'Bigg Boss 13' this week are Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
This week all seven contestants were nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The elite club members - Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai used their special power to get saved from nomination.

Later, Paras Chhabra was saved from nominations by Sidharth during the immunity task. So, now the contestants nominated for eviction are Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Shehnaz Gill being evicted from the house is less as compared to other contestants. The former has been impressing the audience with her bubbly temperament. Also, her bond with co-contestant Sidharth is getting talked about.

Arti,  who has parted her ways with Sidharth attracts attention by interfering in others' fights. The actress was also applauded by show's host Salman Khan for playing fair in the game.

Talking about Mahira Sharma, she is said to have played in the shadow of her friend and co-contestant Paras Chhabra. Compared to other two contestants - Shehnaz and Arti, the chances of Mahira getting evicted this week is high.

While, Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and now Paras have entered the finale week. It will be interesting to see which contestants will join them in the race for trophy.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this time?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

Mahira Sharma

Arti Singh

Shehnaz Gill

