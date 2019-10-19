Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get evicted from the House this Week? Vote Here

After Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra’s eviction on last week's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, six contestants are nominated for this week’s reported double eviction.

So far, the contestants nominated for eviction are Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Siddhartha Dey, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and Abu Malik.

Out of the nominated contestants, Paras is the most talked-about one because of his connection with almost every girl in the Bigg Boss house. Also, he is entertaining the audience with the right mix of romance, friendship and fights. On the other hand, Dey is often being called out for his behaviour towards female contestants.

Rashami Desai, who was nominated last week as well, has been getting into fights with Sidharth Shukla on multiple occasions. She is also known for her bond with Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the house. But, her fans want her to quit the 'good girl' image and take part in the game more strongly. Similarly, Asim and Abu need to up their game to survive in the house.

Mahira Sharma, on the other hand, has gained popularity for her bond with Paras. Her constant tussle with Shehnaaz Gill over Paras has also gained quite a lot of attention.

With double evictions every week, the makers are serious about sticking to the theme with which they launched the show. The show is indeed moving at ‘Express’ speed.

Who do you think will have to leave the house this weekend?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

