Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get evicted from the House this Week? Vote Here

The contestants nominated for eviction are Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Siddhartha Dey, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and Abu Malik.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get evicted from the House this Week? Vote Here
The contestants nominated for eviction are Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Siddhartha Dey, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and Abu Malik.

After Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra’s eviction on last week's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, six contestants are nominated for this week’s reported double eviction.

So far, the contestants nominated for eviction are Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Siddhartha Dey, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and Abu Malik.

Out of the nominated contestants, Paras is the most talked-about one because of his connection with almost every girl in the Bigg Boss house. Also, he is entertaining the audience with the right mix of romance, friendship and fights. On the other hand, Dey is often being called out for his behaviour towards female contestants.

Rashami Desai, who was nominated last week as well, has been getting into fights with Sidharth Shukla on multiple occasions. She is also known for her bond with Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the house. But, her fans want her to quit the 'good girl' image and take part in the game more strongly. Similarly, Asim and Abu need to up their game to survive in the house.

Mahira Sharma, on the other hand, has gained popularity for her bond with Paras. Her constant tussle with Shehnaaz Gill over Paras has also gained quite a lot of attention.

With double evictions every week, the makers are serious about sticking to the theme with which they launched the show. The show is indeed moving at ‘Express’ speed.

Who do you think will have to leave the house this weekend?

Vote here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram