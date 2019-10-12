Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Who will Get evicted from the House this Week? Vote Here

The contestants nominated for eviction are Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra.

News18.com

October 12, 2019
Bigg Boss weekend has arrived which means fans get to meet host Salman Khan. This also means somebody will have to leave the house.

First week of Bigg Boss had no elimination as the contestants were given time to settle down, but they can't wish for a similar fortune this week as well. The contestants nominated for the eviction are Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra.

Among the contestants, Shehnaaz is the most talked about one, thanks to her bubbly temperament and link up hints with Paras Chhabra. She is also often seen fighting with Mahira Sharma for Paras. We can say that, Shehnaaz is rightfully serving the purpose of getting her on this show.

It is just us or Rashami and Siddharth Shukla remind you of ex Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. The two have been getting into war of words with each other on multiple occasions. Of late, the actress has been cornered by the housemates and fans are waiting for her to come back in the game. On the other hand, Koena Mitra has been voicing her opinions strongly and fans are loving her stint on the show so far.

Guddan tumse na ho payega actress Dalljiet Kaur came into light only when she got into a fight post nomination task with Siddharth Dey. Lately, she has been feeling homesick and missing her son.

Who do you think will be evicted from the house?

Vote here:

