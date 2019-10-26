Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

This week all ten contestants have been nominated for eviction from 'Bigg Boss 13' house.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
Image: Bigg Boss contestants/Instagram

This week all ten contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss house. It will be interesting to see who will be that one contestant to leave Bigg Boss house a week ahead of the mid-season finale of the show.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Angry on Shefali, Paras, Siddharth Dey

Among the contestants, the chances of Shehnaz Kaur, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. While, Shehnaz has gained popularity, thanks to her bubbly temperament. Asim has won fans by his real character and respect towards other contestants. On the other hand, Shukla has been performing really well on the show and enjoys a good fanbase.

Rashami Desai has finally started taking stand for herself on the show and fans are liking her for it. Arti Singh, has been very aggressive lately and is often seen getting into fights with Sidhartha Dey or Rashami Desai. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, also got into an ugly fight with Shehnaz Gill during a task.

Shefali Bagga, Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey have attracted attention occasionally. Mahira Sharma is only seen when she is around Paras, she really needs to up her game for survival.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

Shehnaz Kaur

Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai

Arti Singh

Sidhartha Dey

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Shefali Bagga

Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma

