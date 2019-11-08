Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

The contestants nominated for eviction are Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
The contestants nominated for eviction are Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

This week as many as seven contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss house. The viewer's got to see a mix of wild card entrants and old contestants nominating each other.

The contestants nominated for eviction are Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Shehnaz has been impressing the audience with her bubbly temperament.

Going by entertainment quotient, Tehseen Poonawalla seems to the weakest contestant. The only time he was seen on the camera was when he had an argument with Asim Riaz. Apart from Tehseen, Mahira also has a high chance of leaving the show this week.

Speaking about Shefali Jariwala, she has been performing the tasks very well. Also, her link-up news with Sidharth Shukla grabbed her a lot of attention outside the house. Similarly, Arhaan's marriage rumors has gained him lot of attention. He is also often seen locking horns with Sidharth inside the house. On the other hand, Paras has been managing to stay in limelight with his fights.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

Arhaan Khan

Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma

Tehseen Poonawalla

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Jariwala

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are back in the house, Sidharth is visibly upset about it because as he said, Paras’s group has gone stronger as opposed to his group.

