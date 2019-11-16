Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Bigg Boss 13 is in its seventh week and the nominations process is already done. This week a total of eleven contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss house.

The contestants nominated for eviction are Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Khesari Lal, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Shehnaz has been impressing the audience with her bubbly temperament.

Going by entertainment quotient, Himanshi Khurana seems to be the weakest contestant. As her rival Shehnaz is also in the house viewers expected some fireworks, but Himanshi has decided to avoid her. Apart from Himanshi, Arti also has a high chance to leave the show this week.

Speaking about, new entrant Vishal he has managed to impress Bigg Boss fans with his straight forwardness. On the other hand, Paras like always has grabbed his portion of limelight with his fights.

Rashami’s close friend Arhaan has also not been able to attract more attention this week. Also, Khesari has been missing from the cameras. Arhaan and Khesari need to up their game for further survival.

Talking about Mahira, she has attracted lot of attention inside and outside the house post her fight with Sidharth Shukla. Also, post her re-entry on the show, Devoleena is highly active in the game. Be it facing Sidharth’s aggression or performing tasks.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

