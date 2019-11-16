Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
The contestants nominated for eviction are Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Khesari Lal, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana.
credits - Himanshi Khurana/ Shehnaz Gill instagram
Bigg Boss 13 is in its seventh week and the nominations process is already done. This week a total of eleven contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss house.
The contestants nominated for eviction are Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Khesari Lal, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana.
Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Shehnaz has been impressing the audience with her bubbly temperament.
Going by entertainment quotient, Himanshi Khurana seems to be the weakest contestant. As her rival Shehnaz is also in the house viewers expected some fireworks, but Himanshi has decided to avoid her. Apart from Himanshi, Arti also has a high chance to leave the show this week.
Speaking about, new entrant Vishal he has managed to impress Bigg Boss fans with his straight forwardness. On the other hand, Paras like always has grabbed his portion of limelight with his fights.
Rashami’s close friend Arhaan has also not been able to attract more attention this week. Also, Khesari has been missing from the cameras. Arhaan and Khesari need to up their game for further survival.
Talking about Mahira, she has attracted lot of attention inside and outside the house post her fight with Sidharth Shukla. Also, post her re-entry on the show, Devoleena is highly active in the game. Be it facing Sidharth’s aggression or performing tasks.
Who do you think will get evicted from the house?
Vote here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lata Mangeshkar is Doing 'Good' But Still in Hospital
- Sunil Grover Met Katy Perry in His Own Unique Way
- Italian Council Floods Minutes After Rejecting Steps to Combat Climate Change
- Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round
- Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar