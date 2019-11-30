Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

The contestants nominated for eviction are Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
The contestants nominated for eviction are Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its ninth week and the nominations process is already done. This week six contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill being evicted from the house is less as compared to other contestants. The former is one of the most popular contestants in this season.

Speaking about wild card contestants, Shefali has been performing better than the old contestants on the show. Be it tasks, fights or entertainment-- she has been proving herself.

Arti, who has parted her ways with Sidharth Shukla, was nominated last week as well. The former was in danger of elimination last week but this week her sob story has gained her viewers' sympathy.

The chances of Paras Chhabra getting evicted is also less compared to Mahira and Hindustani Bhau, as he has been managing to grab his share of limelight in every episode.

Talking about Mahira and Hindustani Bhau, Mahira was one of the weakest contestants in initial weeks but she has picked the game up really well in recent weeks. On the other hand, Hindustani Bhau was considered one of the most entertaining contestant in the house but has slowed down and is hardly seen on cameras these days.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

Shehnaz Gill

Paras Chhabra

Shefali Jariwala

Mahira Sharma

Arti Singh

Vikas Fhatak

