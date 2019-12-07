Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Initially there were five contestants who were nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss house. The contestants nominated for eviction were Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and Paras Chhabra.

But, Paras, who had been suffering from an injury has stepped out of the house for treatment and therefore Bigg Boss has removed his name from the nominated contestants list.

Among the remaining nominated contestants, the chances of Asim being evicted from the house is less as compared to other contestants. He is quite popular among the viewers for his fights with co-contestants and his bond with actress Himanshi Khurana.

Despite being a wild card entrant, Shefali has been performing better than the old contestants on the show. Be it tasks, fights or entertainment-- she has been proving herself.

Rashami, she was eliminated from the house during mid-season evictions but re-entered the house as a wild card contestant. Recently, she and Sidharth Shukla re-created a romantic scene from their popular show Dil Se Dil Tak and viewers could not stop gushing about the chemistry between the two which gained them lot of love from their fans. Also, her bond with Arhaan Khan has grabbed her a lot of attention on the show.

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana is seen on cameras only when she is with Asim. The chances of her getting eliminated from the game seems higher than other nominated contestants.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week? Asim Riaz Shefali Jariwala Rashami Desai Himanshi Khurana

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.