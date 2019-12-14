Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.
The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.
Bigg Boss 13 is in its eleventh week and the nominations process is already done. This week four contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.
Sidharth was nominated directly by Bigg Boss as a result of aggressive behaviour towards Asim Riaz during BB junction task.
Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Shehnaz is popular among the viewers for her bubbly temperament and bond with Sidharth.
Speaking of Madhurima, who entered the house last week as a new wild card contestant, was quiet in the first week. But, post nomination, she was seen fighting with the co-contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Singh, she is grabbing some limelight.
Hindustani Bhau is rarely seen on the cameras. The chances of him getting eliminated from the game seems higher than other nominated contestants.
Who do you think will get evicted from the house?
Vote here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone to Feature in Vin Diesel's XXX Franchise Again?
- Kim Kardashian Says She Underwent 5 Operations to 'Fix the Damage' Caused by Pregnancy
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages