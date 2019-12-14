Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Bigg Boss 13 is in its eleventh week and the nominations process is already done. This week four contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth was nominated directly by Bigg Boss as a result of aggressive behaviour towards Asim Riaz during BB junction task.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Shehnaz is popular among the viewers for her bubbly temperament and bond with Sidharth.

Speaking of Madhurima, who entered the house last week as a new wild card contestant, was quiet in the first week. But, post nomination, she was seen fighting with the co-contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Singh, she is grabbing some limelight.

Hindustani Bhau is rarely seen on the cameras. The chances of him getting eliminated from the game seems higher than other nominated contestants.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week? Sidharth Shukla Madhurima Tuli Shehnaz Gill Hindustani Bhau

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.