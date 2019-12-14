Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its eleventh week and the nominations process is already done. This week four contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth was nominated directly by Bigg Boss as a result of aggressive behaviour towards Asim Riaz during BB junction task.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behavior towards other contestants keeps him in limelight. On the other hand, Shehnaz is popular among the viewers for her bubbly temperament and bond with Sidharth.

Speaking of Madhurima, who entered the house last week as a new wild card contestant, was quiet in the first week. But, post nomination, she was seen fighting with the co-contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Singh, she is grabbing some limelight.

Hindustani Bhau is rarely seen on the cameras. The chances of him getting eliminated from the game seems higher than other nominated contestants.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week?

Sidharth Shukla

Madhurima Tuli

Shehnaz Gill

Hindustani Bhau

