Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

This week as many as six contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Rashami Desai being evicted is less compared to other contestants. She is a popular TV face and given her on-going war of words with co-contestant and TV actor Sidharth Shukla, she is likely to remain in the house. Apart from this, Bigg Boss ex-contestant and her partner Arhaan Khan’s past life has also gained her sympathy from her fans.

Madhurima, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, was quiet in the first week. However, post her first nomination, she has become quite active and was seen participating in the tasks and interacting with other contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Aditya Singh, she is grabbing some limelight. Likewise, Vishal has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth and Mahira.

Speaking of Shefali Bagga, she was eliminated during mid-season evictions but re-entered the house as a wild card contestant. However, she has failed to get any attention from viewers so far.

Another wild card contestant Shefali Jariwala was playing well in the initial weeks but lately she has started passing bad remarks on her co-contestants and has also betrayed her close friend Asim Riaz in the game.

On the other hand, since day one Mahira Sharma has been playing in the shadow of Paras Chhabra.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this time?

