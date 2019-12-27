Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House Today? Vote Here

This week, as many as six contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behaviour towards other contestants keeps him in the limelight.

Madhurima, who entered the house two weeks back as a wild card contestant, was quiet in the first week. However, post nomination, she has become quite active and was seen participating in the tasks and interacting with the co-contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Singh, she is grabbing some limelight. Likewise, Vishal has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth and Mahira.

Arhaan Khan, too, is getting his share of publicity with his controversial statements about girlfriend Rashami Desai. Outside the house too, he's one of the most talked-about contestants lately.

Speaking of Shefali Bagga, she was eliminated during mid-season evictions but re-entered the house as a wild card contestant. As for the week, she failed to get any attention of viewers -- except once, when she disturbed the housemates' sleep after they voted her out from the captaincy task.

In the last few days, Arti Singh, who was in the limelight, has rarely been seen on the show.

The chances of Shefali Bagga and Arti getting eliminated from the game seem higher than other nominated contestants. Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

Vote here:

Who will be evicted this week? Madhurima Tuli Vishal Aditya Singh Arhaan Khan Sidharth Shukla Arti Singh Shefali Bagga

