Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House Today? Vote Here

This week as many as seven contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh.

Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behaviour towards other contestants keeps him in the limelight. On the other hand, Asim has also become popular among the viewers for his looks and style of playing the game.

Madhurima, who entered the house two weeks back as a wild card contestant, was quiet in the first week. However, post nomination, she has become quite active and was seen participating in the tasks and interacting with the co-contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Singh, she is grabbing some limelight. Likewise, Vishal has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth and Mahira.

Arhaan Khan too is getting his share of publicity with his controversial statements about his girlfriend Rashami Desai. Outside house too, he's one of the most talked-about contestants lately.

Speaking of Shefali Bagga, she was eliminated during mid-season evictions but re-entered the house as a wild card contestant. As for the week, she failed to any attention of viewers -- except once, when she disturbed the housemates from their sleep after they voted her out from the captaincy task.

From last few days, Arti Singh, who was in limelight is rarely seen on the show.

The chances of Shefali Bagga and Arti getting eliminated from the game seem higher than other nominated contestants. Who do you think will get evicted from the house?

