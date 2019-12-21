Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House Today? Vote Here
The contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh.
The contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh.
This week as many as seven contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh.
Among the nominated contestants, the chances of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz being evicted from the house are less as compared to other contestants. Sidharth is a very popular face on television and his aggressive behaviour towards other contestants keeps him in the limelight. On the other hand, Asim has also become popular among the viewers for his looks and style of playing the game.
Madhurima, who entered the house two weeks back as a wild card contestant, was quiet in the first week. However, post nomination, she has become quite active and was seen participating in the tasks and interacting with the co-contestants. Also, given her equation with Vishal Singh, she is grabbing some limelight. Likewise, Vishal has been grabbing some attention by locking horns with Sidharth and Mahira.
Arhaan Khan too is getting his share of publicity with his controversial statements about his girlfriend Rashami Desai. Outside house too, he's one of the most talked-about contestants lately.
Speaking of Shefali Bagga, she was eliminated during mid-season evictions but re-entered the house as a wild card contestant. As for the week, she failed to any attention of viewers -- except once, when she disturbed the housemates from their sleep after they voted her out from the captaincy task.
From last few days, Arti Singh, who was in limelight is rarely seen on the show.
The chances of Shefali Bagga and Arti getting eliminated from the game seem higher than other nominated contestants. Who do you think will get evicted from the house?
Vote here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Rashami Indulge in Ugly Spat, Twitterati Support Shukla
- Whooo's There? Family Finds Owl In Christmas Tree, One Week After They Bought It
- From Rose to Hugs, Protestors Show How Dissent Can be Shown Through Love and Empathy
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Gets OxygenOS 10.3.0, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive Open Beta 7
- Bengaluru Man's Query About Dry Day During Section 144 Imposition Has Internet in Splits