Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entrant Himanshi Khurana Says Shehnaaz Gill 'Is Not Innocent'

Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana, who is considered as a big rival of Shehnaaz Gill, talked about her rivalry and how Shehnaaz is not what she poses to be inside the house.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
As the first finale of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss came to an end, some new faces were seen making their wild card entry into the house. Among others was Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana, known as co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's biggest rival. Before entering the house, she addressed the much-hyped rivalry.

Talking to an entertainment portal, she said that even though she knows that it will be her first face off with Shehnaaz in the house, she is prepared for the grand shock. She further said, "I am not going inside with any grudge in my heart, I have become very neutral towards her. I won't be passing any comment but she is used to passing comments against me. So, let's see."

Being a newcomer to the game, Himanshi says that she hasn't planned any strategy and will learn it inside the house itself. "My strategy would be to not plan anything. I want to meet everyone and develop a bond. Can't plan any move, we will only learn once inside the house," she said.

Talking about Shehnaaz's image inside the house, Himanshi said that she knows her 'real self,' which is completely different in real life. "She passed comments on Koena, she passed comments on me and has body shamed me. She is not innocent."

When asked if she thinks Shehnaaz is fake, Himanshi replied, "I can't say about her conduct in the show is fake or not but according to her real life, she is." She further said that if it is a strategy, then it is commendable and Shehnaaz is perfect for the game.

Recently, Shehnaaz lost her calm when Himanshi made an entry on the show.

The recent wild card entries in the house were Kheshari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Shefali Zariwala and Hindustani Bhau.

