Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entry Shefali Zariwala 'Cordial' With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is currently in the phase of opening its gate to some wild card entries. The latest one to get added to the list is Bollywood actress Shefali Zariwala of the Kanta Laga song fame. It was reported that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla for a brief period in the past.

Now, Shefali says that she continues to be friends with Sidharth and she is excited to enter the house. "We shared a special friendship but that was long back. We are now at a stage where we are cordial. In fact I am excited to go in the house and meet everyone, including him. We would see each other after many years, actually," Shefali was quoted.

As per an earlier report, the two dated for a ‘substantial amonubt of time’ before falling apart due to compatibility issues. Shefali then married musician Harmeet Gulzar (2009) of Meet Bros and the actor Parag Tyagi (2014). Siddharth too is known to have dated various Television actors such as Dhrashti Dhami, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. Rashami and Arti are also his co-contestants inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss recently had three wild card entries--Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau and Tehseen Poonawalla. While Khesari Lal is a famous Bhojpuri singe and actor, Tehseen is a civil rights activist and political anaylst, and is married to Robert Vadra’s cousin Monica Vadera. Vikas Jayaram Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau is an internet sensation and popular YouTuber.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.