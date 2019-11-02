Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entry Shefali Zariwala 'Cordial' With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla

Shefali Zariwala says that she is cordial with ex-flame and co-contestant Siddharth Shukla. She is a wild card entry.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entry Shefali Zariwala 'Cordial' With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla
credits - Shefali Zariwala instagram

Bigg Boss 13 is currently in the phase of opening its gate to some wild card entries. The latest one to get added to the list is Bollywood actress Shefali Zariwala of the Kanta Laga song fame. It was reported that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla for a brief period in the past.

Now, Shefali says that she continues to be friends with Sidharth and she is excited to enter the house. "We shared a special friendship but that was long back. We are now at a stage where we are cordial. In fact I am excited to go in the house and meet everyone, including him. We would see each other after many years, actually," Shefali was quoted.

As per an earlier report, the two dated for a ‘substantial amonubt of time’ before falling apart due to compatibility issues. Shefali then married musician Harmeet Gulzar (2009) of Meet Bros and the actor Parag Tyagi (2014). Siddharth too is known to have dated various Television actors such as Dhrashti Dhami, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. Rashami and Arti are also his co-contestants inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss recently had three wild card entries--Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau and Tehseen Poonawalla. While Khesari Lal is a famous Bhojpuri singe and actor, Tehseen is a civil rights activist and political anaylst, and is married to Robert Vadra’s cousin Monica Vadera. Vikas Jayaram Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau is an internet sensation and popular YouTuber.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram