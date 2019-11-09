Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Shefali Jariwala Learnt to Cook for the Show
Shefali had shot to fame with the 2002 song Kaanta laga. She entered the Bigg Boss house a few days ago.
credits - Parag Tyagi instagram
Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala is one of the new contestants of Bigg Boss. She isn't a fan of cooking but she learnt the basics when she decided to be a part of the show.
"At first when I saw Shefali in the kitchen, I was pleasantly surprised to see how she is taking an active charge in learning a new skill for her Bigg Boss stay," said her husband and actor Parag Tyagi.
"I saw the dedication of trying something new in her while she was cooking, but the finished dish was a disappointment," he quipped.
Shefali had shot to fame with the 2002 controversial song Kaanta laga. She entered the Bigg Boss house just a few days ago.
"I think Shefali has worked hard for her stint in the house and her self-honed cooking abilities will definitely help her survive any situation," said Parag, who is constantly showing support to her on social media.
He wasn't too happy with Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma's behaviour towards his wife.
He tweeted: "Mahira sharma you are super lucky that you got away from @shefalijariwala after using such foul language.U seem sick. mandir ja kar prashad chadhana. One golden tip - never ever get on my wife's nerves. She is like a sleeping tigress. Don't poke her. Wo bolegi nahi phaad hi degi."
@officialmahirasharma you are super lucky that you got away from @shefalijariwala after using such foul language.Useem sick.mandir ja kar prashad chadhana..one golden tip never ever get on my wife’s nerves.She is like a sleeping tigress don’t poke her.Wo bolegi nahi phaad hi degi pic.twitter.com/KwF0OHLoD0
— Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) November 7, 2019
