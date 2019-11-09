Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Shefali Jariwala Learnt to Cook for the Show

Shefali had shot to fame with the 2002 song Kaanta laga. She entered the Bigg Boss house a few days ago.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Shefali Jariwala Learnt to Cook for the Show
credits - Parag Tyagi instagram

Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala is one of the new contestants of Bigg Boss. She isn't a fan of cooking but she learnt the basics when she decided to be a part of the show.

"At first when I saw Shefali in the kitchen, I was pleasantly surprised to see how she is taking an active charge in learning a new skill for her Bigg Boss stay," said her husband and actor Parag Tyagi.

"I saw the dedication of trying something new in her while she was cooking, but the finished dish was a disappointment," he quipped.

Shefali had shot to fame with the 2002 controversial song Kaanta laga. She entered the Bigg Boss house just a few days ago.

"I think Shefali has worked hard for her stint in the house and her self-honed cooking abilities will definitely help her survive any situation," said Parag, who is constantly showing support to her on social media.

He wasn't too happy with Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma's behaviour towards his wife.

He tweeted: "Mahira sharma you are super lucky that you got away from @shefalijariwala after using such foul language.U seem sick. mandir ja kar prashad chadhana. One golden tip - never ever get on my wife's nerves. She is like a sleeping tigress. Don't poke her. Wo bolegi nahi phaad hi degi."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram